Barnes Group Inc. (B) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is -30.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.76 and a high of $52.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The B stock was last observed hovering at around $32.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.38% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 1.33% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $32.56, the stock is 4.24% and -1.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -19.75% off its SMA200. B registered -33.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.80%.

The stock witnessed a 2.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.47%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Barnes Group Inc. (B) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.48 and Fwd P/E is 11.86. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.41% and -37.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Barnes Group Inc. (B) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barnes Group Inc. (B) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barnes Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year.

Barnes Group Inc. (B) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.02M, and float is at 48.24M with Short Float at 1.22%.

Barnes Group Inc. (B) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Barnes Group Inc. (B) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MANGUM MYLLE H,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MANGUM MYLLE H bought 60 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $35.59 per share for a total of $2151.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22671.0 shares.

Barnes Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that MANGUM MYLLE H (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $32.25 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22610.0 shares of the B stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, MANGUM MYLLE H (Director) acquired 50 shares at an average price of $42.48 for $2143.0. The insider now directly holds 27,610 shares of Barnes Group Inc. (B).

Barnes Group Inc. (B): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Timken Company (TKR) that is trading -22.35% down over the past 12 months. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) is 17.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.