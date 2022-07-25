Brady Corporation (BRC) – The 23.47% Upside Potential Remains

Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is -11.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.69 and a high of $56.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRC stock was last observed hovering at around $47.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.21% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.16% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.45, the stock is 2.92% and 2.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -2.89% off its SMA200. BRC registered -10.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.16.

The stock witnessed a 5.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.93%, and is 4.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Brady Corporation (BRC) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.17 and Fwd P/E is 13.28. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.80% and -15.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Brady Corporation (BRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brady Corporation (BRC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brady Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year.

Brady Corporation (BRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.33M, and float is at 44.78M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Brady Corporation (BRC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Brady Corporation (BRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRIS FRANK W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HARRIS FRANK W sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $48.10 per share for a total of $48100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20441.0 shares.

Brady Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that BRUNO ELIZABETH P (Director) sold a total of 4,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $48.32 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the BRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Shaller Russell (SRVP & Pres., Ident Solns) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $43.50 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 69,938 shares of Brady Corporation (BRC).

Brady Corporation (BRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) that is trading -13.68% down over the past 12 months and Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is -39.08% lower over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -32.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.