Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) on Track to Reach $32.00 in a Year

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) is 12.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.84 and a high of $33.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNRL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.72% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 25.39% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.13, the stock is -5.58% and -14.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -2.44% off its SMA200. MNRL registered 27.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.11%.

The stock witnessed a -8.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.81%, and is -3.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $198.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.22 and Fwd P/E is 8.97. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.04% and -31.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brigham Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 199.20% this year.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.44M, and float is at 47.49M with Short Float at 4.09%.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Insider Activity

A total of 130 insider transactions have happened at Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 105 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PBRA, LLC,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PBRA, LLC sold 41,503 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $25.21 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Brigham Minerals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that PBRA, LLC (Director) sold a total of 40,472 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $26.57 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MNRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, PBRA, LLC (Director) disposed off 59,390 shares at an average price of $28.15 for $1.67 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL).

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 52.48% up over the past 12 months and Shell plc (SHEL) that is 28.09% higher over the same period.