CACI International Inc (CACI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is 6.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $238.29 and a high of $313.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CACI stock was last observed hovering at around $287.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $311.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.65% off the consensus price target high of $370.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 1.31% higher than the price target low of $290.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $286.21, the stock is 1.62% and 3.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 3.44% off its SMA200. CACI registered 7.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.86%.

The stock witnessed a 8.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.64%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

CACI International Inc (CACI) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $6.62B and $6.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.58 and Fwd P/E is 14.66. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.11% and -8.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

CACI International Inc (CACI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CACI International Inc (CACI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CACI International Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year.

CACI International Inc (CACI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.41M, and float is at 23.02M with Short Float at 1.88%.

CACI International Inc (CACI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at CACI International Inc (CACI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MUTRYN THOMAS A,the company’sExec VP & CFO. SEC filings show that MUTRYN THOMAS A sold 3,089 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $260.00 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33761.0 shares.

CACI International Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Wallace William S (Director) sold a total of 137 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $263.65 per share for $36120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4020.0 shares of the CACI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Wallace William S (Director) disposed off 137 shares at an average price of $251.04 for $34392.0. The insider now directly holds 4,020 shares of CACI International Inc (CACI).

CACI International Inc (CACI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 3.90% up over the past 12 months. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is 7.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.