Check out this: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) could be on the verge of a big rally

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) is -32.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.85 and a high of $80.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTSI stock was last observed hovering at around $53.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.75% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 4.2% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.69, the stock is 10.93% and 5.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -13.80% off its SMA200. MTSI registered -12.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.32.

The stock witnessed a 16.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.84%, and is 8.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $3.58B and $632.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.70 and Fwd P/E is 17.34. Profit margin for the company is 31.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.96% and -34.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.90% this year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.79M, and float is at 50.15M with Short Float at 5.29%.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roth Ambra R.,the company’sSVP, GC, HR & Secretary. SEC filings show that Roth Ambra R. sold 6,903 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23681.0 shares.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that BLAND CHARLES R (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $51.06 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32257.0 shares of the MTSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Kober John (Senior VP and CFO) disposed off 4,182 shares at an average price of $52.74 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 77,471 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI).

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) that is trading -44.48% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -10.88% lower over the same period. Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) is -45.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.