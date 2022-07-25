Home  »  Industry   »  CMTG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consid...

CMTG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) Now

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) is 13.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.96 and a high of $21.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMTG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $18.56, the stock is 5.96% and -1.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 4.31% off its SMA200. CMTG registered a gain of 2.60% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 0.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.62%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 17.98 and Fwd P/E is 10.97. Profit margin for the company is 32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.06% and -12.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.71M, and float is at 128.13M with Short Float at 2.45%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is trading -7.81% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -0.21% lower over the same period. Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) is -9.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.

