Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) down -1.91% since start of the year

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is -1.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.81 and a high of $74.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBSH stock was last observed hovering at around $67.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55%.

Currently trading at $67.43, the stock is 1.53% and 1.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -2.33% off its SMA200. CBSH registered 0.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.15%.

The stock witnessed a 3.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.60%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) has around 4563 employees, a market worth around $7.98B and $850.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.97 and Fwd P/E is 15.79. Profit margin for the company is 60.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.09% and -9.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.80% this year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.32M, and float is at 117.56M with Short Float at 3.00%.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRAUER BLACKFORD F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BRAUER BLACKFORD F bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $65.85 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11027.0 shares.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that BRAUER BLACKFORD F (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $68.31 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6027.0 shares of the CBSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Brooks Derrick (Senior Vice President) disposed off 87 shares at an average price of $74.12 for $6448.0. The insider now directly holds 8,993 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH).

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is trading 22.56% up over the past 12 months and QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) that is 22.10% higher over the same period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) is 0.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.