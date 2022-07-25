DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) is 13.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.58 and a high of $39.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCP stock was last observed hovering at around $31.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $31.10, the stock is 5.22% and -4.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -0.31% off its SMA200. DCP registered 14.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.98.

The stock witnessed a 9.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.22%, and is 4.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 18.08 and Fwd P/E is 6.70. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.92% and -21.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 190.80% this year.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.40M, and float is at 90.41M with Short Float at 4.95%.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at DCP Midstream LP (DCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) that is trading 44.08% up over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 8.72% higher over the same period. Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 3.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.