Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is -15.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.00 and a high of $51.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPC stock was last observed hovering at around $38.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $38.56, the stock is 7.97% and 9.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -0.80% off its SMA200. EPC registered -4.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.13.

The stock witnessed a 16.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.69%, and is 7.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $2.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.84 and Fwd P/E is 13.55. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.50% and -25.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 71.20% this year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.60M, and float is at 52.34M with Short Float at 5.89%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Toole Eric F,the company’sPresident, North America. SEC filings show that O’Toole Eric F sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $37.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12237.0 shares.

Edgewell Personal Care Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Hendra Carla C (Director) sold a total of 3,799 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $35.04 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Gaget Anne-Sophie (Chief Growth & Innovation Ofcr) disposed off 11,560 shares at an average price of $44.89 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC).

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) that is trading -1.89% down over the past 12 months and EnerSys (ENS) that is -36.66% lower over the same period. The Clorox Company (CLX) is -18.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.