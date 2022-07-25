EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is -24.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.57 and a high of $51.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVTC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.51% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.26% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.83, the stock is 3.77% and 2.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -9.99% off its SMA200. EVTC registered -12.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.71%.

The stock witnessed a 8.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.66%, and is 4.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $600.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.76 and Fwd P/E is 13.87. Profit margin for the company is 27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.69% and -25.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EVERTEC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.70% this year.

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.97M, and float is at 64.16M with Short Float at 3.25%.

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rodriguez-Gonzalez Luis A,the company’sGeneral Counsel & EVP. SEC filings show that Rodriguez-Gonzalez Luis A sold 9,238 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $37.57 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30020.0 shares.

EVERTEC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Viglianco Diego (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,168 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $40.50 per share for $47304.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22102.0 shares of the EVTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Perez-Surillo Paola (Executive Vice President) disposed off 29,253 shares at an average price of $40.26 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 20,687 shares of EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC).

EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -22.20% down over the past 12 months and Global Payments Inc. (GPN) that is -37.87% lower over the same period. Visa Inc. (V) is -12.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.