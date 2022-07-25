Hanger Inc. (HNGR): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HNGR Stock Is Going Next

Hanger Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) is 1.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.42 and a high of $25.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HNGR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.68% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.18% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.21% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.43, the stock is 27.05% and 23.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.54 million and changing 24.95% at the moment leaves the stock 5.73% off its SMA200. HNGR registered -23.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.95%.

The stock witnessed a 25.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.66%, and is 24.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Hanger Inc. (HNGR) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $692.42M and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.40 and Fwd P/E is 14.74. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.29% and -27.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Hanger Inc. (HNGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hanger Inc. (HNGR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hanger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.20% this year.

Hanger Inc. (HNGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.80M, and float is at 37.16M with Short Float at 3.23%.

Hanger Inc. (HNGR) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Hanger Inc. (HNGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kiraly Thomas E,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kiraly Thomas E sold 8,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $19.16 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Hanger Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Campbell James H (SVP, Chief Clinical Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $19.52 per share for $78082.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49174.0 shares of the HNGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Kiraly Thomas E (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,750 shares at an average price of $17.30 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 242,075 shares of Hanger Inc. (HNGR).

Hanger Inc. (HNGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) that is trading -45.59% down over the past 12 months and U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) that is 15.27% higher over the same period. DaVita Inc. (DVA) is -27.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.