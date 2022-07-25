HESM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Now

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) is 1.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.00 and a high of $35.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HESM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.73% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.3% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.11, the stock is -0.63% and -6.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -2.81% off its SMA200. HESM registered 19.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.50%.

The stock witnessed a 1.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.81%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has around 199 employees, a market worth around $7.30B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.26 and Fwd P/E is 11.33. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.22% and -21.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hess Midstream LP (HESM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hess Midstream LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.70M, and float is at 30.34M with Short Float at 12.65%.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Hess Midstream LP (HESM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schoonman Geurt G,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Schoonman Geurt G bought 3,249 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $30.77 per share for a total of $99987.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3249.0 shares.

Hess Midstream LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Global Infrastructure Investor (Director) sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $28.50 per share for $145.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HESM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, HESS CORP (Director) disposed off 5,117,500 shares at an average price of $28.50 for $145.83 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Hess Midstream LP (HESM).