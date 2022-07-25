Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE: HII) is 11.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $175.50 and a high of $228.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HII stock was last observed hovering at around $208.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $208.73, the stock is -1.64% and -0.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 4.04% off its SMA200. HII registered 3.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.92%.

The stock witnessed a -0.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.97%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $8.34B and $9.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.66 and Fwd P/E is 11.52. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.93% and -8.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.00M, and float is at 39.12M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Green Edgar A III,the company’sEx VP, Pres. HII Technical Sol. SEC filings show that Green Edgar A III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $207.99 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5809.0 shares.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Schuck Nicolas G (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold a total of 776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $211.65 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1717.0 shares of the HII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Schuck Nicolas G (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) disposed off 1,028 shares at an average price of $202.37 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 941 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII).

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 3.90% up over the past 12 months and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) that is 25.77% higher over the same period. General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is 13.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.