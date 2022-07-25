Is Avient Corporation (AVNT) a good stock to buy now?

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is -23.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.09 and a high of $61.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVNT stock was last observed hovering at around $43.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.39% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 13.96% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.02, the stock is 6.45% and -3.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -14.78% off its SMA200. AVNT registered -8.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.84%.

The stock witnessed a 4.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.04%, and is 6.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) has around 8700 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $4.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.84 and Fwd P/E is 10.70. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.99% and -30.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avient Corporation (AVNT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avient Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.00% this year.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.50M, and float is at 90.33M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Avient Corporation (AVNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kunkle Lisa K.,the company’sSVP Gnrl Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Kunkle Lisa K. sold 11,447 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $60.22 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69610.0 shares.