Is PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) a good stock to buy now?

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE: PJT) is -7.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.48 and a high of $89.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PJT stock was last observed hovering at around $68.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.15% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.8% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.40, the stock is -0.58% and -4.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -3.89% off its SMA200. PJT registered -5.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.90%.

The stock witnessed a -3.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.01%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) has around 833 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.23 and Fwd P/E is 12.84. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.55% and -23.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (181.10%).

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year.

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.99M, and float is at 22.59M with Short Float at 5.04%.

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Skaugen Grace Reksten,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Skaugen Grace Reksten bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $84.30 per share for a total of $42150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moelis & Company (MC) that is trading -24.11% down over the past 12 months and Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) that is -46.63% lower over the same period. Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is -3.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.