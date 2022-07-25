Maximus Inc. (MMS) Is Down -18.84% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is -18.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.50 and a high of $89.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMS stock was last observed hovering at around $64.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $64.66, the stock is 2.96% and 2.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -13.08% off its SMA200. MMS registered -25.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.25%.

The stock witnessed a 6.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.42%, and is 2.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) has around 35800 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $4.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.16 and Fwd P/E is 15.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.44% and -27.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Maximus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.23M, and float is at 60.81M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Maximus Inc. (MMS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Maximus Inc. (MMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Caswell Bruce,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Caswell Bruce bought 8,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $60.32 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Maximus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that HALEY JOHN J (Director) bought a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $60.32 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the MMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, RUDDY RAYMOND B (Director) acquired 17,341 shares at an average price of $57.72 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 109,030 shares of Maximus Inc. (MMS).

Maximus Inc. (MMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 16.80% up over the past 12 months and ICF International Inc. (ICFI) that is 3.37% higher over the same period. The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) is 16.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.