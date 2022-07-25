Polaris Inc. (PII): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PII Stock Is Going Next

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is 3.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.24 and a high of $139.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PII stock was last observed hovering at around $114.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.25% off the consensus price target high of $159.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -31.13% lower than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $114.08, the stock is 5.88% and 8.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 2.25% off its SMA200. PII registered -14.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.76%.

The stock witnessed a 10.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.82%, and is 5.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Polaris Inc. (PII) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $6.76B and $8.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.53 and Fwd P/E is 10.43. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.05% and -18.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Polaris Inc. (PII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polaris Inc. (PII) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polaris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 295.10% this year.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.30M, and float is at 56.34M with Short Float at 7.49%.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Polaris Inc. (PII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clark Dougherty Lucy,the company’sSVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Clark Dougherty Lucy sold 4,257 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22806.0 shares.

Polaris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Clark Dougherty Lucy (SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 23,734 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $120.00 per share for $2.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27063.0 shares of the PII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Speetzen Michael T (CEO) disposed off 24,500 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $3.06 million. The insider now directly holds 51,763 shares of Polaris Inc. (PII).