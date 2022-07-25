Positives for The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) as stock gains in recent trading

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) is -25.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $284.01 and a high of $463.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COO stock was last observed hovering at around $315.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.44% off its average median price target of $393.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.31% off the consensus price target high of $470.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -1.11% lower than the price target low of $310.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $313.44, the stock is 1.60% and -2.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -17.98% off its SMA200. COO registered -22.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.35%.

The stock witnessed a 3.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.45%, and is 6.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $15.20B and $3.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.48 and Fwd P/E is 21.51. Profit margin for the company is 30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.36% and -32.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.10%).

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Cooper Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.30M, and float is at 49.06M with Short Float at 2.58%.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PETERSMEYER GARY S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PETERSMEYER GARY S sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $410.55 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1872.0 shares.

The Cooper Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Lindell Jody S (Director) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $421.04 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13543.0 shares of the COO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, WEISS ROBERT S (Director) disposed off 13,039 shares at an average price of $415.24 for $5.41 million. The insider now directly holds 63,798 shares of The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO).

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.26% up over the past 12 months and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is -20.36% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -12.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.