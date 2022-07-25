Positives for United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) as stock gains in recent trading

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is 4.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $158.38 and a high of $245.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UTHR stock was last observed hovering at around $226.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $248.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.85% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -61.04% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $225.45, the stock is -4.95% and 1.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 12.94% off its SMA200. UTHR registered 21.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.32.

The stock witnessed a -2.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.52%, and is -6.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has around 965 employees, a market worth around $10.09B and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.61 and Fwd P/E is 11.52. Profit margin for the company is 38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.35% and -8.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Therapeutics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.20M, and float is at 44.48M with Short Float at 2.75%.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Insider Activity

A total of 154 insider transactions have happened at United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 114 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAHON PAUL A,the company’sEVP & GENERAL COUNSEL. SEC filings show that MAHON PAUL A sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $226.27 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36397.0 shares.

United Therapeutics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 11 that DWEK RAYMOND (Director) sold a total of 2,160 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 11 and was made at $241.29 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UTHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, MAHON PAUL A (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $242.04 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 36,397 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR).

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 23.54% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 17.74% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -66.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.