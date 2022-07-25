Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is 15.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.37 and a high of $17.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RELL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.05% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.59, the stock is 2.24% and 7.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 23.27% off its SMA200. RELL registered 91.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.65%.

The stock witnessed a 5.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.81%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) has around 373 employees, a market worth around $208.13M and $213.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.82. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.53% and -9.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/12/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 189.10% this year.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.50M, and float is at 10.53M with Short Float at 1.60%.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Belin Jacques,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Belin Jacques sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $13.85 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Ben Robert J (CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $15.08 per share for $75400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42662.0 shares of the RELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Diddell Wendy (COO) disposed off 26,361 shares at an average price of $14.88 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 89,438 shares of Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL).

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) that is trading -2.34% down over the past 12 months and Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is 16.04% higher over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -32.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.