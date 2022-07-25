Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is -4.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.28 and a high of $39.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBCF stock was last observed hovering at around $34.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $33.78, the stock is 1.86% and 1.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -3.65% off its SMA200. SBCF registered 10.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.88%.

The stock witnessed a 0.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.15%, and is 3.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has around 989 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $293.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.70 and Fwd P/E is 12.92. Profit margin for the company is 38.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.37% and -14.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.10% this year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.13M, and float is at 60.42M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUDSON DENNIS S III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HUDSON DENNIS S III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $36.35 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Shaffer Charles M (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $36.35 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46302.0 shares of the SBCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Shaffer Charles M (President & CEO) acquired 225 shares at an average price of $34.05 for $7661.0. The insider now directly holds 57,111 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -20.15% down over the past 12 months and BankUnited Inc. (BKU) that is -1.71% lower over the same period. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is 33.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.