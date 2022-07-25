SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is 19.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.54 and a high of $37.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPTN stock was last observed hovering at around $30.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.56% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.31% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.76, the stock is 0.43% and -3.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 7.21% off its SMA200. SPTN registered 63.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.95%.

The stock witnessed a 3.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.24%, and is -2.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $9.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.10 and Fwd P/E is 12.42. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.91% and -17.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SpartanNash Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.10% this year.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.06M, and float is at 35.02M with Short Float at 7.71%.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at SpartanNash Company (SPTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mannelly Matthew,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mannelly Matthew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $31.06 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20354.0 shares.

SpartanNash Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Trupiano Yvonne (EVP Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 296 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $28.00 per share for $8288.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45034.0 shares of the SPTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, GAMBINO FRANK (Director) disposed off 6,877 shares at an average price of $24.16 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 39,441 shares of SpartanNash Company (SPTN).

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 45.25% up over the past 12 months and AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is 19.36% higher over the same period. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is 41.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.