TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is -15.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.21 and a high of $130.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNX stock was last observed hovering at around $97.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.68% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.06% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 9.3% higher than the price target low of $106.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.14, the stock is 3.61% and -0.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -7.52% off its SMA200. SNX registered -16.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.05%.

The stock witnessed a 2.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.91%, and is 4.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $9.03B and $51.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.11 and Fwd P/E is 7.55. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.99% and -26.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TD SYNNEX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.80% this year.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.47M, and float is at 84.73M with Short Float at 1.91%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Insider Activity

A total of 247 insider transactions have happened at TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 222 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Witt Marshall,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Witt Marshall sold 909 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $91.65 per share for a total of $83310.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45887.0 shares.

TD SYNNEX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that VEZINA ANN F (Director) sold a total of 366 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $91.80 per share for $33599.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5711.0 shares of the SNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, POLK DENNIS (Executive Chair) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $92.03 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 151,153 shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX).

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -8.35% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -4.58% lower over the same period.