The Brink’s Company (BCO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -16.47% Change This Year

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is -16.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.72 and a high of $80.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCO stock was last observed hovering at around $55.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $92.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.95% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 38.46% higher than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.77, the stock is -5.52% and -5.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -14.28% off its SMA200. BCO registered -25.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.69.

The stock witnessed a -4.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.15%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

The Brink’s Company (BCO) has around 72200 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $4.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.62 and Fwd P/E is 8.48. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.95% and -31.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

The Brink’s Company (BCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Brink’s Company (BCO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Brink’s Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 522.30% this year.

The Brink’s Company (BCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.80M, and float is at 45.99M with Short Float at 5.78%.

The Brink’s Company (BCO) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at The Brink’s Company (BCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Simon,the company’sEVP, CHRO. SEC filings show that Davis Simon bought 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $59.35 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39534.0 shares.

The Brink’s Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Pal Rohan (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 5,120 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $68.76 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19747.0 shares of the BCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Tynan Timothy Joseph (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $63.47 for $95205.0. The insider now directly holds 1,500 shares of The Brink’s Company (BCO).

The Brink’s Company (BCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) that is trading -27.62% down over the past 12 months and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) that is -71.50% lower over the same period.