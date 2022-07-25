These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is 8.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $144.18 and a high of $194.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIZ stock was last observed hovering at around $168.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $209.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.85% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.25% higher than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $169.74, the stock is -1.13% and -3.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 0.97% off its SMA200. AIZ registered 11.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.99.

The stock witnessed a -0.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.82%, and is 1.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) has around 15600 employees, a market worth around $9.21B and $10.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.37 and Fwd P/E is 11.69. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.73% and -12.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assurant Inc. (AIZ) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assurant Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.78M, and float is at 49.96M with Short Float at 1.32%.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Assurant Inc. (AIZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Luthi Francesca,the company’sEVP, CAO. SEC filings show that Luthi Francesca sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $181.81 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11632.0 shares.

Assurant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Lonergan Robert (EVP) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $183.19 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16451.0 shares of the AIZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Colberg Alan B. (CEO) disposed off 13,400 shares at an average price of $165.43 for $2.22 million. The insider now directly holds 174,768 shares of Assurant Inc. (AIZ).

Assurant Inc. (AIZ): Who are the competitors?

Chubb Limited (CB) is 10.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.