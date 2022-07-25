TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TTMI Stock Is Going Next

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) is -14.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $15.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTMI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $12.79, the stock is 3.98% and -3.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -6.82% off its SMA200. TTMI registered -6.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.62.

The stock witnessed a 2.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.48%, and is 1.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has around 16100 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.40 and Fwd P/E is 8.27. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.05% and -19.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

TTM Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 426.60% this year.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.61M, and float is at 94.42M with Short Float at 2.58%.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANCHEZ TONY,the company’sVP, Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that SANCHEZ TONY sold 4,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $12.13 per share for a total of $58608.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21749.0 shares.

TTM Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Titterton Philip (EVP & COO) sold a total of 12,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $12.13 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87196.0 shares of the TTMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, SANCHEZ TONY (VP, Corporate Controller) disposed off 2,904 shares at an average price of $12.67 for $36792.0. The insider now directly holds 18,446 shares of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI).

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 14.29% up over the past 12 months and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is -4.91% lower over the same period. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is -1.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.