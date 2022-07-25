Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) up 2.39% since start of the year

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) is 2.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.24 and a high of $63.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WABC stock was last observed hovering at around $56.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.46% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.19% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.17% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.11, the stock is 5.70% and 3.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 4.34% at the moment leaves the stock 1.90% off its SMA200. WABC registered 8.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.19%.

The stock witnessed a 3.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.23%, and is 7.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) has around 640 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $174.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.86 and Fwd P/E is 15.55. Profit margin for the company is 50.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.03% and -6.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westamerica Bancorporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.90% this year.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.87M, and float is at 25.83M with Short Float at 3.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ensinger George S,the company’sSVP/Human Resources Div. Mgr. SEC filings show that Ensinger George S sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $58.60 per share for a total of $58604.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3708.0 shares.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -9.91% down over the past 12 months and Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) that is 11.84% higher over the same period. Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) is 36.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.