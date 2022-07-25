What should you know before buying stock in Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) is -25.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $9.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is 9.63% and 5.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -18.20% off its SMA200. EVC registered -17.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.44%.

The stock witnessed a 7.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.48%, and is 10.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) has around 1094 employees, a market worth around $369.89M and $808.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.33 and Fwd P/E is 9.42. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.19% and -45.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entravision Communications Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 817.80% this year.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.52M, and float is at 48.64M with Short Float at 3.43%.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ZEVNIK PAUL A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ZEVNIK PAUL A bought 45,448 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $5.02 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Entravision Communications Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that ZEVNIK PAUL A (Director) bought a total of 91,164 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $4.99 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the EVC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, ZEVNIK PAUL A (Director) acquired 63,388 shares at an average price of $4.98 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 140,615 shares of Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC).

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading 1.98% up over the past 12 months and Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) that is 7.92% higher over the same period.