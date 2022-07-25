What should you know before buying stock in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is -30.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.38 and a high of $116.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLNE stock was last observed hovering at around $71.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.39% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.24% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.83, the stock is 5.01% and 7.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -14.45% off its SMA200. HLNE registered -22.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.81%.

The stock witnessed a 9.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.97%, and is 8.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) has around 530 employees, a market worth around $3.74B and $367.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.06 and Fwd P/E is 18.52. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.03% and -38.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.90% this year.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.92M, and float is at 32.90M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rogers Hartley R.,the company’sChairman. SEC filings show that Rogers Hartley R. sold 11,487 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $84.15 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14772.0 shares.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Delgado-Moreira Juan (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 61,864 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $84.15 per share for $5.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.23 million shares of the HLNE stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading -60.98% down over the past 12 months.