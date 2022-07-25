Why ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE) is -11.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.55 and a high of $73.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALE stock was last observed hovering at around $58.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.61% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.63% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $58.42, the stock is -0.09% and -2.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -6.42% off its SMA200. ALE registered -14.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.01.

The stock witnessed a 1.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.10%, and is -0.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) has around 1346 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.84 and Fwd P/E is 14.87. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.31% and -20.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ALLETE Inc. (ALE) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ALLETE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year.

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.30M, and float is at 49.90M with Short Float at 3.55%.

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at ALLETE Inc. (ALE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jimmerson Heidi E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jimmerson Heidi E sold 3,253 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $69.50 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23006.0 shares.

ALLETE Inc. (ALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading 5.99% up over the past 12 months and NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is 5.43% higher over the same period. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is 2.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.