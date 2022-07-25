Why should you keep an eye on Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)?

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) is -26.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $121.60 and a high of $208.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNXC stock was last observed hovering at around $132.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $186.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.93% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 28.28% higher than the price target low of $183.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.24, the stock is -1.35% and -7.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -22.76% off its SMA200. CNXC registered -17.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.78%.

The stock witnessed a -5.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.06%, and is 4.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) has around 290000 employees, a market worth around $6.87B and $5.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.14 and Fwd P/E is 10.11. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.93% and -37.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concentrix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.20% this year.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.56M, and float is at 42.98M with Short Float at 1.63%.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIAU MATTHEW,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that MIAU MATTHEW sold 524,691 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 19 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $65.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.42 million shares.

Concentrix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 19 that SILVER STAR DEVELOPMENTS LTD (10% Owner) sold a total of 524,691 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 19 and was made at $125.00 per share for $65.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.42 million shares of the CNXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 12, Valentine Andre S (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $126.99 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 39,470 shares of Concentrix Corporation (CNXC).