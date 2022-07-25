Why should you keep an eye on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is -22.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.50 and a high of $16.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLDD stock was last observed hovering at around $12.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 28.97% higher than the price target low of $17.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.11, the stock is -2.93% and -11.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -16.07% off its SMA200. GLDD registered -16.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.69%.

The stock witnessed a -8.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.14%, and is 2.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $793.33M and $742.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.57 and Fwd P/E is 11.42. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.30% and -25.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.70% this year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.85M, and float is at 64.49M with Short Float at 2.30%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simonelli David E,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Simonelli David E sold 17,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $14.12 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that HANSON WILLIAM H (SVP, Gov’t Relations & Bus Dev) sold a total of 1,119 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $14.06 per share for $15734.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28685.0 shares of the GLDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Simonelli David E (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,509 shares at an average price of $15.85 for $39760.0. The insider now directly holds 202,073 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -22.67% down over the past 12 months and Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is -20.21% lower over the same period. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is -33.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.