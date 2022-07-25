Why TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is -31.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $150.71 and a high of $284.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLD stock was last observed hovering at around $187.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.17% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.22% higher than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $189.58, the stock is 8.22% and 3.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -13.23% off its SMA200. BLD registered -1.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.54%.

The stock witnessed a 24.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.70%, and is 6.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) has around 13006 employees, a market worth around $6.20B and $3.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.56 and Fwd P/E is 11.87. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.79% and -33.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TopBuild Corp. (BLD) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TopBuild Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.80% this year.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.74M, and float is at 32.62M with Short Float at 3.55%.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at TopBuild Corp. (BLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Franklin Robert Jeffrey,the company’sPresident, Service Partners. SEC filings show that Franklin Robert Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $214.19 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12605.0 shares.

TopBuild Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Franklin Robert Jeffrey (President, Service Partners) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $216.47 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13605.0 shares of the BLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Buck Robert M (President and CEO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $273.33 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 28,801 shares of TopBuild Corp. (BLD).

TopBuild Corp. (BLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -6.14% down over the past 12 months. Masco Corporation (MAS) is -4.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.