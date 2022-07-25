Will Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) is -19.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $212.93 and a high of $451.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DECK stock was last observed hovering at around $298.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.7% off its average median price target of $381.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.37% off the consensus price target high of $519.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -4.98% lower than the price target low of $280.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $293.93, the stock is 9.18% and 13.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -1.57% at the moment leaves the stock -5.97% off its SMA200. DECK registered -25.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.90.

The stock witnessed a 15.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.65%, and is 8.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $7.72B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.03 and Fwd P/E is 13.67. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.04% and -34.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.14M, and float is at 26.45M with Short Float at 3.51%.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lafitte David E.,the company’sCOO. SEC filings show that Lafitte David E. sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $410.28 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23999.0 shares.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Powers David (President & CEO) sold a total of 2,225 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $410.28 per share for $0.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89979.0 shares of the DECK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Yang Wendy W (President, PLG) disposed off 14,383 shares at an average price of $420.94 for $6.05 million. The insider now directly holds 24,809 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK).

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -33.33% down over the past 12 months.