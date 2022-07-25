Will Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is -0.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.29 and a high of $94.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIGI stock was last observed hovering at around $81.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.2% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.24% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.14, the stock is -3.88% and 1.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 0.17% off its SMA200. SIGI registered 5.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.12%.

The stock witnessed a 2.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.05%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) has around 2440 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $3.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.42 and Fwd P/E is 12.67. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.22% and -14.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.10% this year.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.38M, and float is at 58.99M with Short Float at 2.37%.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by THEBAULT J BRIAN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that THEBAULT J BRIAN sold 13,584 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $77.60 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54761.0 shares.

Selective Insurance Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that MURPHY GREGORY E (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $77.59 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the SIGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Hall Brenda M (EVP, CL Chief Op Officer) disposed off 1 shares at an average price of $77.13 for $57.0. The insider now directly holds 21,362 shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI).

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 20.81% up over the past 12 months and H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) that is 0.43% higher over the same period. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) is 5.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.