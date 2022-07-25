World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) is -16.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.29 and a high of $35.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $22.02, the stock is 3.48% and -4.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -17.01% off its SMA200. INT registered -23.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.14.

The stock witnessed a 5.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.52%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) has around 4414 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $37.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.20 and Fwd P/E is 9.37. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.15% and -38.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

World Fuel Services Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.00% this year.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.40M, and float is at 60.92M with Short Float at 2.95%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAKSHI KEN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BAKSHI KEN sold 4,936 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $32.06 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35131.0 shares.

World Fuel Services Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that BAKSHI KEN (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $32.27 per share for $64540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40067.0 shares of the INT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, CROSBY MICHAEL (EVP, Global Land) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $32.50 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 62,109 shares of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT).

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) that is trading 18.04% up over the past 12 months and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is 2.96% higher over the same period. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is -9.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.