Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is -37.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.82 and a high of $215.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALGT stock was last observed hovering at around $116.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $116.62, the stock is 0.58% and -9.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -27.99% off its SMA200. ALGT registered -38.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.48.

The stock witnessed a -0.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.59%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has around 4728 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $1.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.14 and Fwd P/E is 9.64. Distance from 52-week low is 6.19% and -45.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Allegiant Travel Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 175.30% this year.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.95M, and float is at 15.34M with Short Float at 3.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeAngelo Scott Wayne,the company’sEVP and CMO. SEC filings show that DeAngelo Scott Wayne sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $112.89 per share for a total of $56445.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8035.0 shares.

Allegiant Travel Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that WILSON ROBERT PAUL III (EVP and CIO) sold a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $150.14 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14963.0 shares of the ALGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, DeAngelo Scott Wayne (EVP and CMO) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $162.87 for $81435.0. The insider now directly holds 8,535 shares of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -22.27% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -24.91% lower over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -19.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.