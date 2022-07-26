Analysts suggest Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) could spike 26.6% in a year

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) is -14.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.50 and a high of $111.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSIT stock was last observed hovering at around $90.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $121.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.6% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.12% higher than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.02, the stock is 4.82% and -1.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -7.80% off its SMA200. NSIT registered -7.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.21%.

The stock witnessed a 6.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.57%, and is 7.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) has around 11624 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $9.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.44 and Fwd P/E is 10.29. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.33% and -18.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insight Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.20% this year.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.97M, and float is at 34.51M with Short Float at 8.12%.

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) Insider Activity

A total of 134 insider transactions have happened at Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 91 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ValueAct Holdings, L.P.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $99.07 per share for a total of $3.96 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.1 million shares.

Insight Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $98.18 per share for $3.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.06 million shares of the NSIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $94.89 for $3.8 million. The insider now directly holds 4,019,226 shares of Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT).

Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Global Industrial Company (GIC) that is trading -8.83% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is 15.60% higher over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -4.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.