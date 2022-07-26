Are we looking at the next big move in Crane Holdings Co. (CR)?

Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR) is -6.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.14 and a high of $114.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CR stock was last observed hovering at around $94.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $119.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.13% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 17.63% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.73, the stock is 5.48% and 4.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -4.49% off its SMA200. CR registered 2.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.88%.

The stock witnessed a 11.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.80%, and is 6.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $5.36B and $3.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.49 and Fwd P/E is 11.19. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.33% and -17.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crane Holdings Co. (CR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crane Holdings Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 140.10% this year.

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.10M, and float is at 47.76M with Short Float at 1.65%.

Crane Holdings Co. (CR) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Crane Holdings Co. (CR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TULLIS JAMES L L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TULLIS JAMES L L sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $104.71 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5240.0 shares.

Crane Holdings Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Gallo Kurt F. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $103.74 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Cook Donald G (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $103.50 for $51750.0. The insider now directly holds 3,348 shares of Crane Holdings Co. (CR).

Crane Holdings Co. (CR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is -12.76% lower over the past 12 months. NCR Corporation (NCR) is -30.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.