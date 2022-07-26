Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is -0.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.71 and a high of $65.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BECN stock was last observed hovering at around $57.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.42% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -3.49% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $56.92, the stock is 5.13% and -0.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 0.60% off its SMA200. BECN registered 6.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.49%.

The stock witnessed a 14.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.21%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.05. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.52% and -12.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.00% this year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.10M, and float is at 53.62M with Short Float at 9.42%.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Best Clement Munroe III,the company’sPresident, South Division. SEC filings show that Best Clement Munroe III sold 3,396 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $62.21 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50903.0 shares.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Best Clement Munroe III (President, South Division) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $62.03 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50903.0 shares of the BECN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Best Clement Munroe III (President, South Division) disposed off 1,104 shares at an average price of $62.03 for $68481.0. The insider now directly holds 50,903 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN).

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 40.96% up over the past 12 months and Pool Corporation (POOL) that is -23.22% lower over the same period. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is 82.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.