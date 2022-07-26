Check out this: Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) is 18.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.99 and a high of $18.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RTLR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.07% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.43, the stock is 2.90% and -8.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 5.75% at the moment leaves the stock 3.00% off its SMA200. RTLR registered 29.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.90%.

The stock witnessed a 0.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.07%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) has around 732 employees, a market worth around $524.84M and $401.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.57 and Fwd P/E is 9.07. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.43% and -26.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rattler Midstream LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.16M, and float is at 36.93M with Short Float at 4.02%.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEST STEVEN E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEST STEVEN E sold 18,175 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $11.47 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36356.0 shares.

Rattler Midstream LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes (President) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $11.56 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.95 million shares of the RTLR stock.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 57.75% higher over the past 12 months.