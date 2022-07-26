Check out this: Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is -13.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.97 and a high of $16.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZYXI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.84% off the consensus price target high of $28.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.74, the stock is -1.00% and 2.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock -6.97% off its SMA200. ZYXI registered -48.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.20.

The stock witnessed a -1.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.10%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.12% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has around 774 employees, a market worth around $298.84M and $137.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.86 and Fwd P/E is 11.96. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.73% and -51.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zynex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.80% this year.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.77M, and float is at 21.29M with Short Float at 19.15%.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sandgaard Thomas,the company’sPresident, CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Sandgaard Thomas sold 177,320 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $15.17 per share for a total of $2.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.62 million shares.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) that is 34.48% higher over the past 12 months. FONAR Corporation (FONR) is -15.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.