Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is -13.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.03 and a high of $95.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRUS stock was last observed hovering at around $79.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.18% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.35% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $79.72, the stock is 8.25% and 4.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -2.27% off its SMA200. CRUS registered -5.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.52%.

The stock witnessed a 12.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.69%, and is 7.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) has around 1591 employees, a market worth around $4.51B and $1.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.42 and Fwd P/E is 12.77. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.93% and -16.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cirrus Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.50% this year.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.99M, and float is at 55.68M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dougherty Justin E,the company’sVP, Engineering Operation. SEC filings show that Dougherty Justin E sold 4,039 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $80.94 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5673.0 shares.

Cirrus Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that DAVERN ALEXANDER M (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $79.99 per share for $79990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17575.0 shares of the CRUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Baumgartner Jeffrey W (VP, R&D) disposed off 13,593 shares at an average price of $85.93 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 3,083 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS).

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -12.96% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 6.20% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 5.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.