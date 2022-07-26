Clene Inc. (CLNN) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) is -2.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $9.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLNN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 55.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.98, the stock is 18.47% and 37.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 8.28% off its SMA200. CLNN registered -49.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.94%.

The stock witnessed a 43.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.68%, and is -17.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.50% over the week and 15.76% over the month.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $297.19M and $0.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.34. Distance from 52-week low is 106.22% and -59.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-153.30%).

Clene Inc. (CLNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clene Inc. (CLNN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clene Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.60% this year.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.85M, and float is at 19.71M with Short Float at 12.79%.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Clene Inc. (CLNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Etherington Robert Dee,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Etherington Robert Dee sold 23,483 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $4.72 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56593.0 shares.

Clene Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that MATLIN DAVID J (Director) bought a total of 74,610 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $2.51 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.42 million shares of the CLNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, MATLIN DAVID J (Director) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 2,347,787 shares of Clene Inc. (CLNN).