Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:FIX Stock Is Going Next

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is -9.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.91 and a high of $103.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FIX stock was last observed hovering at around $91.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.44% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.16% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.38% higher than the price target low of $97.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.84, the stock is 4.95% and 4.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 0.46% off its SMA200. FIX registered 19.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.51.

The stock witnessed a 13.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.69%, and is 6.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $3.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.03 and Fwd P/E is 15.82. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.29% and -13.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.08M, and float is at 35.11M with Short Float at 2.34%.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krusi Alan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Krusi Alan sold 17,894 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $83.87 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16828.0 shares.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Skidmore Constance Ellen (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $89.67 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33722.0 shares of the FIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Tang Vance W (Director) disposed off 1,844 shares at an average price of $92.34 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 28,797 shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX).

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -34.84% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 48.91% higher over the same period. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is -12.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.