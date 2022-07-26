Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Is Down -67.90% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) is -67.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.88 and a high of $38.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRCT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -18.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.09, the stock is 5.58% and -3.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85119.0 and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -57.48% off its SMA200. CRCT registered -81.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.02%.

The stock witnessed a 9.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.39%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) has around 830 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.79 and Fwd P/E is 13.50. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.58% and -81.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.80%).

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cricut Inc. (CRCT) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cricut Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.40M, and float is at 38.72M with Short Float at 11.64%.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Insider Activity

A total of 127 insider transactions have happened at Cricut Inc. (CRCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 122 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Olsen Donald B.,the company’sEVP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Olsen Donald B. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $7.64 per share for a total of $61120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Cricut Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Abdiel Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 123,413 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $12.00 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.55 million shares of the CRCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 93,000 shares at an average price of $12.19 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 14,425,021 shares of Cricut Inc. (CRCT).