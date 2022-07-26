EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Is Down -16.56% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

EMCOR Group Inc. (NYSE: EME) is -16.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.64 and a high of $135.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EME stock was last observed hovering at around $106.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $137.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.13% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.96% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $106.30, the stock is 2.93% and 2.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -7.73% off its SMA200. EME registered -12.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.68.

The stock witnessed a 6.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.63%, and is 4.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $5.45B and $10.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.38 and Fwd P/E is 12.47. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.15% and -21.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EMCOR Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 194.20% this year.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.71M, and float is at 50.25M with Short Float at 2.03%.

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lowe Carol P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lowe Carol P sold 1,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $102.55 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16722.0 shares.

EMCOR Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Guzzi Anthony (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 1,381 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $120.00 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the EME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Guzzi Anthony (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 13,247 shares at an average price of $118.04 for $1.56 million. The insider now directly holds 287,972 shares of EMCOR Group Inc. (EME).

EMCOR Group Inc. (EME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -34.84% down over the past 12 months and Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is 48.91% higher over the same period. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is 53.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.