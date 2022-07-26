Griffon Corporation (GFF): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GFF Stock Is Going Next

Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) is 2.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.32 and a high of $31.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GFF stock was last observed hovering at around $27.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.54% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 31.87% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.25, the stock is 3.52% and 0.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 15.99% off its SMA200. GFF registered 20.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.84.

The stock witnessed a 10.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.95%, and is 4.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $2.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.56 and Fwd P/E is 7.14. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.00% and -12.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Griffon Corporation (GFF) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Griffon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.67M, and float is at 46.48M with Short Float at 2.01%.

Griffon Corporation (GFF) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Griffon Corporation (GFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Johnson Lacy M.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Johnson Lacy M. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $28.04 per share for a total of $70100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14430.0 shares.

Griffon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that ALPERT HENRY A (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $26.40 per share for $79200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72561.0 shares of the GFF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Coben Jerome L (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $26.41 for $52820.0. The insider now directly holds 11,498 shares of Griffon Corporation (GFF).

Griffon Corporation (GFF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 5.00% up over the past 12 months and Sonoco Products Company (SON) that is -0.40% lower over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 25.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.