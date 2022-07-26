H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -31.44% Change This Year

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) is -31.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.12 and a high of $50.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HEES stock was last observed hovering at around $29.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.01% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.13% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $30.35, the stock is 6.70% and -3.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -23.06% off its SMA200. HEES registered -7.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.50%.

The stock witnessed a 7.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.16%, and is 10.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) has around 2157 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.24 and Fwd P/E is 9.64. Distance from 52-week low is 16.19% and -40.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 229.20% this year.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.36M, and float is at 31.64M with Short Float at 2.07%.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARNOLD PAUL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ARNOLD PAUL bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $30.58 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70573.0 shares.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Bagley Gary W (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $36.17 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95517.0 shares of the HEES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Bagley Gary W (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $36.07 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 99,517 shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES).

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) that is trading -11.35% down over the past 12 months and United Rentals Inc. (URI) that is -14.27% lower over the same period. MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) is -61.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.