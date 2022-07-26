Is Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) a good stock to buy now?

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE: SSD) is -23.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.73 and a high of $141.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSD stock was last observed hovering at around $108.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.54% off its average median price target of $134.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.62% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.02% higher than the price target low of $123.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.98, the stock is 3.52% and 3.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -5.97% off its SMA200. SSD registered -4.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.62.

The stock witnessed a 11.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.11%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) has around 3971 employees, a market worth around $4.64B and $1.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.99 and Fwd P/E is 14.73. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.94% and -24.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.18M, and float is at 42.87M with Short Float at 2.35%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Magstadt Brian J,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Magstadt Brian J sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 11 at a price of $102.39 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22547.0 shares.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that Dankel Roger (President, Simpson Strong-Tie) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $105.00 per share for $63000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31212.0 shares of the SSD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Magstadt Brian J (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $107.02 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 25,047 shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD).

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) that is trading 5.14% up over the past 12 months and Trex Company Inc. (TREX) that is -39.92% lower over the same period. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 29.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.